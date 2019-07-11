Tripura ranks first in violence: Pradyot

Agartala: Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman urged Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb to take effective steps to stop violence if he is to represent Tripura as a model before the country in the next three years.

He alleged that Tripura has continued to rank first in violence among all the northeastern states. “The people of Tripura had thrown out the communists for 25 years of their misrule and installed BJP led government for a better state but the last 15 months rule of BJP-IPFT has proved that the new government is not better than the Left Front,” Debbarman observed.

“Opposition parties have been prevented from participating in the elections, large scale violence was witnessed during panchayat by-polls last year and last Lok Sabha elections,” he said, adding that the ECI had to postpone the election to East Tripura parliamentary seats at the eleventh hour after seeing the brutality and manipulation of the ruling dispensation.

“Several officials including RO was removed for manipulation of poll process and the BJP has adopted the same tactics in this panchayat election,” he alleged.

Debbarman said nowhere in the country were the political parties prevented from participating in the elections or opposition supporters attacked and assaulted for casting votes, except Tripura. (UNI)