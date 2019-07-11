Teachers’ body urges people to return college souvenirs

St Edmund’s College controversy

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya College Teachers’ Association (MCTA) has appealed to the people, including students and past pupils of St Edmund’s College who emphathised with them, to return any kind of souvenir, memorabilia, magazines associated with the college to the college main gate on July 12 from 9 am to 3pm.

The statement from MCTA said that it is an act of protest against the management for their complicity in bringing discredit to the prestige of the Edmundian community.

It may be mentioned that the MCTA and the governing body of St Edmund’s College are at loggerheads after the latter relieved Assistant Professor Jeffreyson Wahlang for participating in a protest.

The Meghalaya College Teachers’ Association (MCTA) wants the governing body to immediately and unconditionally reinstate him.