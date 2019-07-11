‘State prepared to tackle any eventualities’

SHILLONG: Following the incessant rain, the state government has claimed that it is prepared to deal with any eventualities.

Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla on Wednesday said the disaster management force is prepared to deal with any eventualities which the state may experience due to incessant rain.

Apart from the city, the low lying areas of the Garo Hills region and West Khasi Hills district also experienced water level rising and agricultural lands getting partly submerged in the water.

Shylla, however, on Wednesday said the government is continuously monitoring the situation and the state disaster team is on standby to react immediately to any untoward incident

He expressed hope that the weather will improve in the coming days.

Rain damages power lines

Power supply in several areas of the state has been disrupted due to the damage of electric lines and other infrastructure after trees and branches fell on them due to landslide and rain.

An official statement said on Wednesday that efforts are being made to restore power supply at the earliest, but due to reason beyond control, power supply in some areas could not be restored in time.

“In certain cases, restoration of the same requires interventions of other line departments like forest, PWD and others”, the statement added.

The office of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited has requested the consumers to bear with it and co-operate with the office while restoring the power supply.

Moreover, people who have put up hoardings and billboards have been asked to ensure that these do not affect the electric lines.

It also requested the public to take due care on account of snapped conductors if any, to avoid any harm and to also inform the MeECL offices.