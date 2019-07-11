Shylla stresses on increased vigilance to meet challenge

Human trafficking

SHILLONG: Social Welfare Minister Kyrmen Shylla has sought the active involvement of all stakeholders, including parents, teachers, NGOs, police and others, calling upon them to be vigilant to ensure that human trafficking is tackled more effectively.

The minister was speaking at the state level Consultation on Human Trafficking of Women and Girls in Meghalaya organised by the Meghalaya State Commission for Women in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare and the International Justice Mission, Kolkata, here on Wednesday.

The minister also said that the lack of employment opportunities in the formal sector led individuals to seek employment in the informal sector where withholding of wages, debt bondage and various forms of physical and sexual abuse at the work place are common.

He added that the issue of human trafficking is a matter of great concern to society where women, especially the economically disadvantaged and marginalised, face an increased risk of exploitation.

The Chairperson of Meghalaya State Commission for Women, Theilin Phanbuh, urged the state government to strengthen the anti-trafficking unit of the police.

She said, “It is very unfortunate that our state has not implemented the Ujjawala scheme under the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development. There is a need for the Social Welfare Department to implement this scheme.”

Ujjawala is a comprehensive scheme for prevention of trafficking and rescue, rehabilitation and re-integration of victims of trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation.

The programme highlighted issues concerning the North East which has emerged as a hub of human trafficking in the country with Assam recording the highest number of cases at 1,494.

A documentary titled In the Shadows- Voices of victims of Human Trafficking, filmed by the Department of Social Work, Women’s College and produced by the Meghalaya State Commission for Women, was released by the chief guest.

The inaugural function was followed by a technical session on the topics, ‘Global and National insights on Human Trafficking’ and ‘Role of Police in Human Trafficking’ where Saji Philip, Director of Operations, International Justice Mission, Kolkata and Lakador Syiem, Superintendent of Police, West Jaintia Hills district were the resource persons.