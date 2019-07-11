Sec 144 imposed to protect BSF from attack

Shillong: In order to provide security and maintenance of law and order, the Additional District Magistrate, East Jaintia Hills district has promulgated an order under Section 144 Cr.P.C prohibiting movement of cattle/ person on foot or in vehicles or in any other manner in areas falling under the border belt from 6 pm to 6 am.

The order is imposed after receiving reports that the International Border under East Jaintia Hills is prone to smuggling of cattle and contraband goods especially at night.

It was further stated that using of edged weapons, petrol bombs, crackers and lathi and others againstBSF personnel and serious breach of peace besides injury to BSF personnel and sneaking into the Indian territory during night time is strictly prohibited. The order comes into force with immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders.

It has also been reported that smugglers and other anti-national elements gather in large numbers near the international border during night hours to smuggle goods from India to Bangladesh. These anti social elements use sharp weapons, petrol bombs, lathi and others against BSF personnel causing physical harm to them.