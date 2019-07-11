Ri Bhoi farmers still await compensation for last year’s crop damage

SHILLONG: Eastern Ri-Bhoi Development Forum (ERBDF) met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday to inform him that the farmers especially paddy growers were not compensated for till date the loss of agriculture produce due to hailstone last year.

The leaders informed that headmen of respective villages had submitted a report to Umsning C & RD Block for compensation. Hailstones hit areas of eastern Ri-Bhoi which has 110 villages, on October 25 last year affecting 220 farmers.

The Chief Minister assured the delegation that he would speed up the compensation assistance to the farmers.

On the other hand, Sangma was also apprised of the need to set up a government college in the area, better road connectivity in the form of four lane highways, insufficient water supply, setting up of traffic and excise branch and upgradation of health sub-center.