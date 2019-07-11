Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas work out together

New York, July 11 (IANS) Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her American pop singer husband Nick Jonas are giving major relationship goals as the two are seen working out together at the songwriting camp.

Nick took to his Instagram story to share a video of him working out during their camp, which also featured Priyanka.

“Songwriting camp. Group workout,” Nick captioned the video.

In June, Priyanka and Nick attended Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s second wedding in Paris and have now extended their trip.

Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose’s “The Sky Is Pink” co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. While Nick will feature in the upcoming films “Midway” and “Jumanji: The Next Level”.