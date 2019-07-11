Pre-loaded BSNL SIM card for Amarnath yatris

SHILLONG: The Jammu and Kashmir Circle of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has made special arrangement for yatris undertaking the pilgrimage to holy Amarnath cave shrine in South Kashmir Himalaya which will conclude on August 15.

Since prepaid connections of other states are not allowed to function in J&K, special pre-loaded Yatra SIMs are being provided by BSNL with the approval of Ministry of Home Affairs/DoT.

The cost of the Yatra SIMs is Rs. 230 with 20,000 sec free talk time and 1.5 GB free data usage and validity of ten days.

For obtaining the BSNL pre-loaded Yatra SIM card, valid documents such as Proof of Address, Proof of Identity and applicant’s photograph are required to be submitted by the yatris along with a photo copy of counter foil of Registration Slip issued by SASB which shall be considered as local reference.

The BSNL pre-loaded Yatra SIM cards will be available for the Yatris at tourist reception centre Lakhanpur Base camp, Bagwati Nagar Jammu Base Camp, Main Exchange Building CSC Kachi Chawni Jammu, Main Exchange Building, CSC, Trikuta Nagar, Near RBI building, Jammu, Base Camps at Baltal, and Pahalgam, Tourist Reception Centre, Nowgam, near Railway Stations, Srinagar.

Yatris are requested to purchase the SIM cards only at these designated counters.