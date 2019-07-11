Population stabilization fortnight launched in Ri-Bhoi

NONGPOH: Together with the rest of the country, the World Population Stabilization Fortnight 2019 was launched in Ri Bhoi District at Civil Hospital Conference Hall, Nongpoh on Thursday under the theme “Adopt family planning, a responsible step towards ensuring health mother and child” organized by the Office of the District Medical and Health Officer, Ri Bhoi District, Nongpoh.

Smt. R.M Kurbah, IAS Deputy Commissioner, Ri Bhoi District, Nongpoh graced the occasion as the chief guest in the presence of Dr M. Mawrie, DM&HO. The programme was also attended by doctors, Medical officers, supervisors, ANM and block unit.

The programme includes the speeches of Dr A. R Marak, District MCH officer on the topic “overview of family planning” and Dr B. Warbah, Gynecologist who spoke on “an overview of different methods of family planning”.

The World Population Day Fortnight is being observing in the district from 11th to 24th July by organizing various activities and family planning services at Block and District level with an aim to carry forward the government effort to stabilize the population growth.

The Deputy Commissioner in her speech said that world population day is an annual event observed every year on the July 11, its motive is to highlight the public about the cause and also to put forward remedies’ strategies for better and healthier lives. she also lamented at the fact that population explosion is one of the social problem which deeply rooted in society and on the other hand, to curb with, it is a social responsibility for all especially the health workers since they were the main grass root level for the department, the government to be in touch with the public about health issues. it is the responsibility of all to create mass awareness about family planning among couples and also to highlight them about the problems and issues of unplanned family.

Furthermore, she also stressed on the need to educate the illiterate couples as education is very important for them especially for women, it is the need of the hour to educate and empower women, they must live happily and interact themselves with other women and also to give chances to develop socially and economically for a better society, she also spoke on the child marriage below 18 years of age as forbidden by law.

Hence, she encouraged people of the societies and the health workers to strictly look upon the child marriage in their communities and also to create awareness among them about the age of marriage fixed by law for both boys and girls so that they will be made aware of child marriage.