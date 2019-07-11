Pooja relied on inspiring videos during rough phase

Mohenjo Daro actress Pooja Hedge says there was a time when she had no projects in her kitty. She found it very hard and would go online to find inspiring videos.

‘There was a year when I didn’t have any work. It was very hard. I built myself and worked on my skills during that time. I would go on YouTube and find inspiring videos and something that I could connect to,’ Pooja said during an appearance on MX Player’s web show ‘11 Mantras of Being Unstoppable with Ananya Birla’. ‘When the opportunity came, I just grabbed it and I was prepared for that opportunity,’ she added. (IANS)