M’laya bags 17 medals in National Arm Wrestling C’ship

SHILLONG: Meghalaya bagged 17Medal , 3 gold, 7 silver and 7 bronze in the recently concluded 43rd National Arm Wrestling Championship 2019, held in Bhilai, Chattishhgarh. The winners are, Margareth Pathaw , Ewan Shuwa Suchiang, Aiboklin Rina, Mihsngewbha Rymbai, Hubert Paliar, Everson Thangkhiew , Baniaikyrsoi Khongwir and Alexander Lyngdoh . Also six players from the State, Margareth Pathaw, Mihsngewbha Rymbai, Hubert Paliar, Alexander Lyngdoh, Everson Thangkhiew and Baniaikyrsoi Khongwir will represent India at the 41st World Arm Wrestling Championship 2019 to be held in Constanta, Romania from from October 26 to November 4.