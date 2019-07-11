M-E’s largest aquarium to open in Abu Dhabi in 2020

Abu Dhabi, July 11 (IANS) The largest aquarium in the Middle East was now 70 per cent complete and is set to open next year in Abu Dhabi, the media reported on Thursday.

The 10-zone, the giant National Aquarium at Al Qana measuring over 7,000 square metres is expected to welcome an estimated 1 million visitors per year, Gulf News reported.

The aquarium will form one of the key anchor features at Al Qana, the much-anticipated waterfront destination in the heart of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital.

Home to more than 33,000 marine creatures, responsibly and ethically sourced from around the world, The National Aquarium will be led by a world-class team of 80 marine experts and specialists.

Commenting on the progress of the project, general manager of The National Aquarium Paul Hamilton, said: “This will bring the excitement and wonder of the oceans to the doorsteps of Abu Dhabi’s community and to visitors from all around the world.

“Through accredited educational programmes and accessible information, people of all ages will be able to understand more about the marine world at The National Aquarium.”

The National Aquarium will have a whole department dedicated to education.

It will have the capacity to welcome 50,000 school children a year to visit and learn at the site. Guests will be able to learn about more than 250 species, spanning from the tropical waters of the Pacific and freshwaters of the Amazon through to the frozen ice caps of the Arctic and the caves of the Mediterranean.

At its core, The National Aquarium will educate about the UAE and Arabian Gulf, celebrating the marine marvels of its home nation.