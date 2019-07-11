Jensen Ackles starts prep as director on ‘Supernatural’

Los Angeles, July 11 (IANS) Actor Jensen Ackles has been behind the camera a handful number of times to direct episodes of “Supernatural”. The actor has started preparing for his job as a director again for the long-running American show that is getting ready to wrap up soon.

“Started my prep as director yesterday. Season XV has begun. Here’s my ‘intensely scouting locations’ selfie. (Pretty sure we were just sitting at a red light). Regardless…let the games begin! #supernatural #spnseason15,” Ackles sporting a beard tweeted on Thursday.

His fans are thrilled to see him back on the director’s chair.

“Dude good luck! I can’t freaking wait,” one fan commented.

Another wrote: “I can’t wait and you man, you slay as always.”

The series’ stars Jared Padalecki, Ackles’ characters — Sam and Dean winchester — have been “Saving people, hunting things, the family business” for over a decade now.

Earlier this year, the actors and their co-star Misha Collins made an announcement in a video that “Supernatural” will conclude after 15 seasons.

Padalecki had said: “We’ve cried some tears and we’ll cry some more, but we’re grateful and we’re going to work all that emotion into the next season.”