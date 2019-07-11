I’m not afraid of being judged: Sameera Reddy

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Actress Sameera Reddy has shared her “imperfectly perfect” no make-up look and says she is not afraid of being judged anymore.

Sameera on Wednesday shared a video of her “real” self” and captioned it: “This is the real me! Almost ready to pop! I know I’ll bounce back and im not afraid of being judged. I wanted to share how I looked without make-up and my morning face…

“And how it’s important for me to celebrate it! Imperfectly perfect… Thank you Namrata Soni you’ve been amazing.”

In an interview to IANS in April, the actress, who is expecting her second baby soon, said her first pregnancy left her feeling torn between the reality and pressure to portray an “unreal life” as a celebrity.

Sameera, whose last big screen outing was in 2012 with the film “Tezz”, married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014. She delivered her first born, a son in 2015.

She has featured in films such as “Race”, “Taxi No 9211”, “Maine Dil Tujhko Diya” and “De Dana Dan” among others.