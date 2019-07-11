I would like to collaborate with Awez Darbar: Bhansali

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has said that he would like to collaborate with budding choreographers Awez Darbar and Zaid Darbar for his upcoming film.

Bhansali was interacting with the media at Awez, Zaid and Tejal Pimpley’s dance studio launch named ‘B You Academy’ on Wednesday in Mumbai.

When asked, whether he would like to collaborate with Awez and Zaid for a film, Bhansali said: “Definitely, He (Awez) dances really well. I have seen his videos, so, I feel he has a quality to become choreograph for a film”.

Awez and Zaid are sons of music composer Ismail Darbar with whom Bhansali has collaborated for several films in the past.

Recalling his memories, Bhansali said: “Ismail and I are really good friends. I know him since last 20 years. We did a film called ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ together and that time, Awez (Darbar) was 6-7 years old. He used to teach me dance on the sets of the movie”.

Adding further, Bhansali said: “I have seen Awez and Zaid growing up since their childhood. I have seen their journey and today, they have opened up their dance school. So, it’s very proud moment for me and Ismail bhai. I really wish Zaid, Awez and Tejal all the best from my heart”.

“It’s a lot of hard work and they have a lot of talent. I feel if Awez choreographs a film it would really be big thing for him,” he added.

Bhansali’s last film ‘Padmaavat’ featured Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.