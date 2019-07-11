Garo musicians shine in London based music exam

TURA: Students of the Bosco Academy of Music in Tura have once again done the Garo Hills region proud by passing out with distinction in the recent Theory examination conducted by the Trinity College of Music, London.

The examination of the prestigious London College of Music was conducted in Tura for the 2nd time on May 4, the results of which was declared on July 6. Out of the 19 students from the academy who appeared in different grades, 13 of them managed to clear the examination with distinction.

The successful students were Jimbea M Marak (100 marks in grade 2), Bellisha A Sangma (97 marks in grade 1), Emerelda Altheza Ch Marak (96 marks in grade 2), Ajakra K Sangma (96 marks in grade 2), Christine Amachi M Sangma (95 marks in grade 3), Cheame Jehdesa Ch Momin (93 marks in grade 1), Chloe M Sangma (92 marks in grade 1), Anastasia M Sangma (92 marks in grade 1), Jakrik B Sangma (92 marks in grade 1), Withean Brando R Sangma (92 marks in grade 1), Akkari K Sangma (91 marks in grade 2), Luckim Arengh (90 marks in grade 1) and Gabriel Ethan G Momin (87 marks) who also passed with distinction.

Other students from the academy who passed out with merit included Bebeo Dildoba A Sangma (79 marks), Evanisha R Marak (77 marks), Chuani Isano Ch Momin (85 marks) and Mibande Ch Marak (78 marks), while two others, Genesis K Marak and Liam Ch Marak also passed the examination securing 73 marks and 66 marks respectively.

Each of the successful students prepared for the examination under the guidance and supervision of Academy Director, Tengrang R Sangma. Apart from musicians belonging to the academy, others in the profession of Engineers, Instructors and even Pastors had appeared for the examination.

It may be mentioned that there has been a lot of improvement in the musical scenario of Garo Hills in recent times with the establishment of music schools with affiliation to different international examination boards like the Trinity College of London and Associate Board of Royal School of Music, London.

Caption: Don Bosco Academy of Music Student, Emeralda Altheza Ch Marak, who cleared the recent Theory Examination conducted by the Trinity College of Music, London performs during the annual concert organized by the Don Bosco Academy of Music in 2018.