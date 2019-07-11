Floods, landslides claim 3 in Assam

From Our Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI: Three persons have lost their lives to floods and rain-triggered landslides in Kamrup (Metro), Golaghat and Dhemaji districts in Assam, a statement issued here said.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) in its report on Wednesday stated that the flood situation in the state has worsened with as many as 24 revenue circles across 530 villages in 11 districts lying submerged.

The districts affected in the second wave of flood include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat and Dibrugarh.

So far, 2, 07,098 people have been affected by the deluge in 11 districts.

The Brahmaputra in Jorhat and Sonitpur, Dikhou in Sivasagar, Dhansiri in Golaghat, Jia Bharali in Sonitpur and Beki river in Barpeta are flowing above danger level, the report said.

NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) teams have been pressed into service in the flood-affected areas for search and rescue operation.

Presently, 13 relief camps are operational in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Golaghat and Jorhat districts with 249 inmates and 10 relief distribution centres have been set up in the districts of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Golaghat and Jorhat.

With the Met office predicting more rain across the Northeast, it is unlikely that the situation could improve in the next few days.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Manoj Pande, the general officer commanding (GOC) of Gajraj Corps, called on Assam chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal at his office here on Wednesday and discussed with him internal security and disaster management.

The GOC informed the chief minister that the flood situation was being continuously monitored and that flood relief columns were on standby to react to any emergency situation.