Experts to study Wahumkhrah, Umshyrpi pollution

SHILLONG: The state government has decided to engage a team of experts to study the two rivers in the city — Wahumkhrah and Umshyrpi — which have borne the brunt of pollution for long.

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, Water Resources Minister Metbah Lyngdoh said that rivers should not be encroached on by people as they would then show their ugly side.

Informing that the department has just taken over the two rivers from the Urban Affairs department, he said that there is a need to study the stretch and sources of the rivers.

“We are going to float an EOI to engage the team of experts so that people and firms can come forward and study the river and tell us as to what should be done to protect them,” he said.

Asked about the fate of the proposal the government submitted to the Centre to preserve the two rivers, he said it had not materialised.

It may be recalled that the state government long time back had submitted a detailed project report (DPR) with an estimate of Rs 4645.817 lakh.

Umshyrpi and Wahumkhrah were at one point of time the pride of Shillong for their crystal clear water and beauty, but over the years, their condition has deteriorated despite several initiatives to stem the rot.