Dimasa students want Assam govt to monitor coal mining in M’laya

SHILLONG: The All Dimasa Students Union will meet the mines and minerals minister of Assam on Thursday requesting him to take up the issue of coal mining with the Meghalaya government.

The union’s district committee president, Uttam Langthasa, told The Shillong Times that the union will also request the minister to form a body to monitor the impact of coal mining on Dima Hasao district.

Reiterating the need for a committee in Meghalaya to ensure scientific mining, he said, “Though the Supreme Court has ordered scientific mining, we are not sure (whether it will be implemented properly)… Without a monitoring body who will check?.”

Langthasa added that the union will also request the Mines and Minerals Development Corporation in Assam to monitor the situation in the district.