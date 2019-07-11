Crimes against Women on the rise despite number of legislation: Block official

TURA: A Block official from South Garo Hills has informed that despite the existence of a number of special legislation for providing protection to women, crime against women has increased and women continue to be the victims of numerous crimes.

Rongara BDO and MCS, Issac K Marak informed this during the intensive training on “Legal Awareness on Women and Child Rights” organized on Thursday at DRDA Hall Baghmara where Government officials, Traditional heads and Women groups from in and around Baghmara attended.

The BDO was giving a talk on ‘Domestic violence Act and Crime against Women’ when he informed that women continue to be the victims of various crimes such as molestation, domestic violence, torture, human trafficking, kidnapping, economic violence, sexual harassment etc. He added that measures need to be adopted to prevent such incidence of crime against women.

Child Protection Officer Baghmara unit, Abeeda G Momin while deliberating on the subject ” Sexual abuse of children at Home, School and other recreational institutions and child trafficking” said that in many of the cases of child abuse and rape, the culprits are mostly either their own family members or someone known to the victim. Therefore, parents need to be more aware and to develop their parenting skills as well as to provide their children education on sex.

S A Sangma, an Advocate from Baghmara also spoke on the role of Judiciary, MCS, MPS Officers in protection and prevention of child labour/ children and women’s rights and also on the prevention and protection of women and girls against various crimes and the POCSO Act.