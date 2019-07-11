Cops nab 2 more cattle smugglers at Jorabat

GUWAHATI: Jorabat police on Thursday arrested two more cattle smugglers while they were attempting to transport 15 cows that were being brought from Nagaon district in Assam en route to Meghalaya.

“We have arrested two persons, Abdul Sattar and Bijoy Kumar Reang, the driver of a truck bearing registration number ML-04B-2032. The vehicle was intercepted in the wee hours of Thursday,” Jorabat police outpost officer in-charge, Jogananda Boro told The Shillong Times on Thursday evening.

Assam police have recently foiled two similar wee-hour attempts by cattle smugglers to illegally move cows from Nagaon to Meghalaya.

Assam had last month launched a crackdown on cattle smuggling syndicate with the kingpin arrested from his Bihar residence.

“As many as seven cattle smugglers have been arrested and three livestock-laden trucks seized since the last week of June 2019. We are keeping strict vigil in the area,” he said.

Landslide awareness

Jorabat police along with the Kamrup metro district administration have started an awareness drive against landslides, urging residents in the hilly areas of the 11 Mile area along the Assam-Meghalaya border to shift to safer areas during the rainy season.

It may be mentioned that an elderly man was injured in a rain-triggered landslide in the area on Tuesday afternoon.

Jorabat police along with the help of residents immediately shifted Hemeshwar Bora to Gauhati Medical College Hospital.

“The 60-year-old man was injured when his makeshift eatery fell on him owing to the landslide. From yesterday, we have started an awareness drive in the area urging people living in the hills to shift to safer places during the rainy season,” sub inspector Boro told The Shillong Times on Thursday.

Local sources say that the natural calamity is triggered by rain as well as human activities such as earth cutting in the hilly areas.