Coal group gives inputs for mining plan to CM

NONGSTOIN: The Hima Nongstoin Coal Traders Land Owners & Producer Association on Wednesday met the Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, and submitted suggestions for preparation of the mining plan as directed by the Supreme Court.

A delegation of the association led by Nongstoin legislator Macmillan Byrsat and the secretary, Apsharailang Syiem, along with its members met the chief minister.

The association submitted that since the plan is required for mining of coal and other minerals in the state, there is a need for appointment of more consultants to prepare it since the existing private consultants will not be able to do justice in time because a huge number of mine owners will be applying for it simultaneously.

They suggested that the government utilise the experts available in its service by empowering them to also prepare the mining plan besides their regular office work.

The association also mentioned the need for setting up a permanent branch office of the Directorate of Mineral Resources (DMR) at Nongstoin since miners from the mineral-rich West Khasi Hills district have to travel to Shillong for work related to mining and transportation.

It also requested that lease agreements by mine owners be allowed to be registered with the office of the Syiem provided that the prevailing customs and usages are codified in accordance with law.

The association also sought a notified weighbridge at some point on NH-44E (Shillong-Nongstoin – Tura road) since many coal-laden trucks will be plying on this road on their journey to Assam.

The association also suggested that a police check point be designated for checking of challans etc. at only one point and no mushrooming of police personnel/officials be allowed for checking of loaded trucks apart from the designated check point.

The chief minister assured that all the suggestions will be discussed.

Regarding the DMR office in Nongstoin, he assured that the state government will look into the matter. He also said that a weighbridge will be installed if it is needed and he will discuss it with the Transport minister.

He also said that police have no right to check the loaded trucks as it is the duty of the DMR and Transport department. He said he would speak to the departments to resolve the issue.