British jazz musician awarded Queen’s Medal for Music 2018

London, July 11 (IANS) British jazz musician Gary Crosby OBE was awarded The Queen’s Medal for Music 2018, that seeks to award outstanding individual or group of musicians each year.

Queen Elizabeth II presented the award to Crosby in a ceremony here on Wednesday, the Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The award’s nominating process was overseen by a committee chaired by the Master of The Queen’s Music, Judith Weir, whose recommendation is then submitted to the Queen for approval.

“Looking around the UK’s currently thriving jazz scene, the name of Gary Crosby is constantly cited as the person who has encouraged a whole generation to look again at jazz and become involved,” Weir said in the statement.

Crosby, the 14th recipient of the award which was instituted in 2005, expressed happiness at being recognized for his work as an educator and mentor to many young jazz musicians.