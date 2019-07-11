8 NE states to get connected to national gas grid by December 2020

GUWAHATI: The National Gas Grid Pipeline is being extended to Guwahati in Assam through an intermediate spur line from Barauni in Bihar to Guwahati and the Gas Pipeline construction work is being carried out by GAIL India Limited.

The Barauni to Guwahati section of the Nation Gas Grid is likely to be completed by December, 2020. Thereafter, eight states of the North East will be connected by Indradhanush Gas Grid Ltd. to the National Gas Grid.

Managing Director, Assam Gas Company Ltd., Aditya Kumar Sharma, Executive Director (Business Development), Oil India Limited, S K Singh; CEO, GAIL, Gas Ltd., A K Jana have signed the Joint Venture Agreement in the presence of Assam’s Industries & Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.

With the connection of Assam to the National Gas Grid, steady supply of Natural Gas shall initiate a spurt in the industrial sector, power generation sector, automotive CNG sector and domestic piped gas to households sector.

The supply of Piped Natural Gas to the industrial, commercial and domestic customers in the first phase in Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts will be a major initiative in this regard.

In this regard, Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL), along with Oil India Ltd. (OIL) and GAIL Gas Ltd (GGL) formed a consortium and bid for laying, building and operating the City Gas Distribution Networks in two Geographical Areas (GA) in Assam.

GA-2 comprises of Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts and GA-3 comprises of Kamrup and Kamrup (Metro) districts.

After competitive bidding, the Consortium won and was awarded by the Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) the authorization for the said work.

Consortium of 3 PSUs – AGCL, OIL and GAIL Gas Ltd. GGL – today will sign a joint venture agreement for incorporating a new company for implementation of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) Networks in these districts.

The Joint Venture Company shall implement the City Gas Distribution (CGD) Networks and supply Piped Natural Gas to the domestic, commercial and industrial customers and CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) to the vehicles in Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts.

In these five districts, approximately 4.16 lakh households will be connected with the Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and 72 CNG stations will be set up in these districts. Approximately, Rs 1,700 crores will be spent for the purpose in the coming years.

Around 95,000 households will be connected with the Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and 21 CNG stations will be set up in Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 500 crores.

Around 3,21,000 households will be connected with the Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and 51 CNG stations will be set up in Kamrup and Kamrup (Metro) districts in the coming years at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 1,200 crores.

Domestic and commercial pipe gas connections in Guwahati city will be available within the next two years on the city being connected with the National Gas Grid. In addition, CNG Stations will also be set up during this period to meet the requirement of clean fuel for transport sector.