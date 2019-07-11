2 minor girls die, 3 injured as hostel wall collapses near Tawang

GUWAHATI: Two girl students lost their life while two others seriously injured and one suffered minor injury when the hostel wall collapsed on the sleeping children early Thursday morning around 3.15 to 3.20 am at Government Residential Upper Primary School, Namtsering village under Dudungkhar circle of Lungla Sub division of Tawang.

The wall of the hostel building couldn’t resist the landslide that occurred due to incessant rain for last many days.

There were total 19 girl students sleeping in the hostel, immediate rescue efforts by the warden and other teaching staff along with nearby villagers managed to rescue other students unhurt. The students who lost their life were: Ms Genden Wangmu (10), Class Six, D/o Shri Nima Tashi, Village Loudung, Dudungkhar; Ms. Rinchin Lhamu (10), Class Five, D/o Shri Pasaang Khandu Village Dharmaleng, Dudungkhar.

Those Seriously are: Ms. Sangey Pema (12) Class Seven, D/o Shri Tsering Namgey Village Tsangkha and Ms. Lhakpa Eton Class Six, D/o Shri Leki Khandu, Village Chellengdung.

The one who suffered minor injury is Ms. Ngob Sangmo, D/o Shri Gyirpo Kharteng village.

The SP Tawang, ADC Lungla along with SDMO immediately rushed to the spot, while the officials from Education Department and district Administration Tawang also visited and meet the family members of children and teachers of Government Residential school Namtsering.

The mortal remains of the two children were sent to Khandro drowa Tsangmo district hospital Tawang for post mortem, while the injured after being administered first aid at CHC Dudungkhar were referred for further treatment at district hospital Tawang.