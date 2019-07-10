UDP to have no truck with Cong

SHILLONG: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Tuesday said its doors are closed to Congress overtures for coming together to form any alternative government in the state as it is firmly committed to the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) of which the party is the second largest partner.

The UDP’s assertion comes at a time when the Congress is said to be knocking on the doors of regional parties to stitch together a coalition to form government.

The AICC is said to have given the go ahead to CLP leader and former chief minister Mukul Sangma to take any initiative to put the party back in power from where it was ousted in 2018 after a reign of nine years.

Earlier, Congress leader HM Shangpliang had said the party was trying to establish a connect with regional parties in the state to form an alternative government.

UDP senior leader Bindo M Lanong on Tuesday said that the Congress time and again makes attempts to form government, but the UDP remains committed to the MDA.

Stating that the Congress has already approached the UDP to form the government, he added that the party had also sounded out some others with similar offers.

It may be mentioned that in the House of 60, the MDA consists of NPP (21), UDP (7), two Independents supporting UDP, PDF (4), HSPDP (2), BJP 2 and NCP 1 beside one more Independent. The opposition Congress on the other hand has 19 MLAs.