Students’ body calls for overall development of Tura College

TURA: The Tura Government College Students’ Union (TGCSU) has submitted a memorandum to the Principal Secretary of Higher and Technical Education in Shillong, D P Wahlang urging him to look into the various grievances being faced in the college.

In the memorandum, the union raised the issue of non appointment of staff in the various vacant posts at the college despite several earlier demands being made. It demanded the appointment of a full-fledged Vice Principal, permanent lecturer for morning shift, mathematics lecturer for Commerce Department, appointment of lecturers for other departments like Chemistry, Economics and Zoology including ministerial staffs in posts of UDA, LDA, Peon, Assistant Librarian and others which are lying vacant.

Stating that a single college bus was not sufficient to meet the transportation needs of the growing number of students, the union sought the sanctioning of at least 5 buses for the college. It also demanded the stocking of more books at the college library, construction of gallery for college playground, up-gradation of classrooms, construction of Indoor Stadium, upgradation of Laboratory, construction of students’ union building and common room and the construction of a new counter.

The union also raised the need to continue exposure trips for students and urged the government to sanction funds for the same for the year 2018-19. Informing that students studying Botany and Zoology as their honour subjects are required to submit reports to their respective departments, the union urged the government to grant sanctions for Tour study and local field trips. Copies of the same memorandum were also given to State Opposition leader, Mukul Sangma, the Director of Higher and Technical Education, A Ch Marak and the Tura Government College Principal. The union will soon be meeting Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to whom another copy of the same memo will also be submitted.