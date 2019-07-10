Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello seen holding hands

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted walking hand in hand shortly after he shut down dating rumours. The Canadian singer-songwriter went house hunting in West Hollywood on Sunday. He was accompanied by a group of friends including Cabello. The rumoured couple was seen strolling down the streets all the while holding hands, reported a website.The two sparked romance rumours after they released their collaborative music video Senorita in June. Shortly after releasing the video, the two were seen celebrating Fourth of July together in California. The Havana singer who recently called it quits with coach boyfriend, Matthew Hussey also attended Mendes’ concert, or so it seemed from her Instagram story. (ANI)