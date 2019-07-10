Rohit 27 runs away from eclipsing Sachin’s WC record

Manchester: Having already broken the record for the maximum number of centuries in a World Cup edition, Indian opener Rohit Sharma will be looking to break another World Cup record when he comes out to bat against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ongoing tournament.

Having scored 647 runs in the eight matches so far in the ongoing World Cup, Rohit needs 27 runs more to become the highest run-getter in a single edition of the showpiece event, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 673 which he scored in the 2003 World Cup played in South Africa. After Sachin, second on the list of highest run getters in a single World Cup is former Australian opener Mathew Hayden who had scored 659 runs in the 2007 edition played in the West Indies.

Against New Zealand, Rohit will also aim to become the batsman with the most number of centuries in World Cups. (IANS)