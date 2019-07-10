Rally demands capital punishment for murder accused in NGH

TURA: Hundreds of people from across North Garo Hills on Wednesday came together in a rally organized by social organizations like the GSU, FKJGP, ADE, AAYF, AYWO, DYCO and DEO, demanding the strongest of action against the accused arrested for the ghastly murder of a 6 year old girl last week.

On July 5 last week, the accused Silsrang Marak (26) had lured the young victim on the pretext of catching crabs and later murdered her and dumped her decapitated head into a river. Marak was caught by the public and given a sound thrashing before he was handed over to the police.

Wednesday’s rally which was participated by people in their hundreds took place from Chilpara Village to Bolmedang during which the protesters carrying banners and posters also shouted slogans demanding from authorities that the culprit is awarded capital punishment.

According to GSU, Depa Regional Unit President, Chengchang Marak, combined organizations from Dainadubi area decided to hold the rally to make their demands against the accused heard. Earlier on Tuesday, a memorandum of the demand was also submitted to the North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner.

“Authorities must take strong action and the accused must be booked under di8fferent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 1860 and the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance Act, 2018 so that justice can be served to the grieving family,” Marak demanded.Meanwhile, the President of the GSU CEC, Zikku Balgra Marak while strongly condemning the incident has also expressed support to the organizers of the rally.