Rain triggers flash floods in city, GH

SHILLONG: Incessant rain over the past few days have led to flash floods in the low-lying areas of the state capital and in the plains belt of Garo Hills while the weatherman has predicted likelihood of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the state between Wednesday and Saturday, prompting the East Khasi Hills district administration to advise people to “take care”.

In the city, rain water entered many localities in Polo and Forest Colony and submerged paddy fields in Mawlai near NEHU.

Officials from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday said that an uprooted tree blocked a road in the Malki. The tree fell as the soil had softened due to rain.

Similarly, there were instances of trees falling at Ryndangbriew view point on the outskirts of the city and in Mawryngkneng.

No casualties were, however, reported.

The officials said DDMA’s Emergency Operation Centre is open and is taking hourly reports from all block development officers.

Shillong in the past 24 hours received more than 72.2 mm of rain.

Meanwhile, the situation is also grim in the low-lying and plains belt areas of Garo Hills.

Rajabala MLA Azad Zaman said the water level is increasing rapidly and water is entering into people’s homes and the government must take immediate measures to see that the low-lying areas do not get inundated if the rain continues.

IMD forecast

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in the state on Thursday and Friday, and heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall likely on Wednesday and Saturday.

In an advisory, the Additional Deputy Commissioner and CEO DDMA, East Khasi Hills district has advised people to take extra care during heavy rainfall as there is likelihood of flash flood, especially in areas near the rivers and streams.

People have been cautioned against going near the waters or walking through moving water and asked to stay away from streams, drains, culverts, etc. Besides, people have also been advised not to drive through flooded areas and to stay away from electric poles or power lines to avoid electrocution.

Students have been advised not to cross rivers and streams during heavy rain and tourists visiting the tourist spots should not venture into streams, rivers and waterfalls.

No immediate respite in sigh

NOTE OF CAUTION

n Don’t go near the waters or walk through moving water

n Stay away from streams, drains, culverts, etc.

n Don’t drive through flooded areas

n Stay away from electric poles or power lines to avoid electrocution.

n Students should not cross rivers and streams during heavy rain

n Tourists should not venture into streams, rivers and water -falls.

(Advisory issued by DDMA, East Khasi Hills)