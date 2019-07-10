Pressure group opposes coke factory in East Jaintia Hills

SHILLONG: The East Jaintia National Council (EJNC), central executive council has opposed the move to set up a Coke factory in Jalaphet, Bri Sutnga in East Jaintia Hills district.

In a statement issued here, the EJNC said the headman of Jalaphet, Womly Chyrmang has granted the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the authorities of the Coke factory without consulting the executive member (EC) of the Dorbar Shnong.

The members of the Dorbar Shnong are against setting up of the factory.

President of EJNC, Sambormi Lyngdoh maintained that the setting up of the Coke factory will not bring any development to society apart from damage done to the environment arguing that only a few business tycoons will gain from the industry. “The presence of these factories will affect the health and well being of the residents of the village and progeny. Besides the health effects, there is also the settlement of outsiders with the setting up of the factory. The organisation urges the residents to oppose the factory,” he said.

The organisation has urged the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills District to stop the construction of the factory and demanded for a public hearing before any decision is made on setting up any factory in East Jaintia Hills.

The EJN has also threatened to resort to take action if the construction of the factory continues without any public hearing.