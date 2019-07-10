NPP dares Congress to form govt in state

SHILLONG: The NPP on Tuesday dared the Congress to try and form the government in Meghalaya while advising the party to take care of its flock lest it meets the fate that has befallen it in Karnataka.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, NPP state president WR Kharlukhi said, “The Congress should pay attention to its flock of 19 MLAs or else their fate in the state will be worse than Karnataka.”

In Karnataka, the fate of the Congress-JD(S) government continues to hang in balance as none of the rebel MLAs from Congress attended the legislature party meeting on Tuesday.

Dissecting the cause of the Congress’s downfall in the state, Kharlukhi said, “They have always turned a Nelson’s eye to their internal problems and that is why they are suffering today”.

On reports of the Leader of the Opposition Mukul Sangma getting a go ahead to try and form the government in the state, Kharlukhi said, “They should do it if they can. We will see”.

Asked about the opposition attacking the government over the coal mining issue, Kharlukhi said the dice was rolling in the right direction and the people will give their verdict.

“People of the state will give their response to the lifting of ban on coal mining when the state goes to polls in 2023,” he said.

Questioning the Congress on what they have done to provide relief to the people after the NGT ban, Kharlukhi said, “The Congress was in the government for nine years and Mukul’s reign was for eight. What have they done on the issue?”