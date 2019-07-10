Nongstoin District Jail construction set to resume

MLA Byrsat, PWD (B) officials carry out inspection

NONGSTOIN: Nongstoin MLA Macmillan Byrsat, who is also the Chairman of Meghalaya State Law Commission, carried out an inspection at Nongstoin District jail along with the official from the PWD (B) on Tuesday.

Byrsat was accompanied by AL Syiem, Vice Chairman of Meghalaya State Development Reform, Superintending Engineer of PWD (Building), KK Mawa, Executive Engineer, PWD (B), R Sutnga, SDO PWD (B), D Ranee and contractors who had taken up the construction of the Nongstoin District jail.

Sutnga expressed his gratitude to meet the contractors who will complete the construction of the district jail which was laid pending for many years, he also instructed the contractors to start the construction in a day or two.

Speaking to media persons here, Byrsat said that for 15 years the State government did not take action on the pending construction of the jail, however, within 11 months the MDA government has sanctioned Rs 25 crore to complete the construction.

The Nongstoin MLA said that anti-social elements have been vandalising the jail and that a further delay will only make the construction work more expensive for the government.

He also thanked the officials from the PWD (B) for their technical support to ensure that the pending construction work began at the earliest.