News Capsule

Road closure

As laying of bituminous macadam is going on from PWD Road to Diengpasoh opposite Home Guard passing near the gate of NIFT Campus upto PWD Road to Umsawli at Mawdiangdiang, Shillong, the road is temporarily closed for all types of vehicles w.e.f Tuesday till further orders. This was informed by the Managing Director, Meghalaya Government Construction Corporation Limited.

IMFL

The Excise staff of East Khasi Hills District conducted raids in restaurants/stalls in the torn and its outskirts. In the month of April, the Excise department detected 61 cases with a seizure of 1145.000 litres of i/d liquor and 149.990 litres IMFL. In this connection, 38 persons were arrested under Excise Act. In the month of May, 15 cases were detected with a seizure of 35.100 litres of i/d liquor and 2.700 litres IMFL and 13 persons arrested.

Lok Adalat

The District Legal Services Authority, West Khasi Hills District will conduct the National Lok Adalat of all types of cases including Bank Recovery and Bakijai cases on Saturday in the office of the District and Sessions Judge, Nongstoin and the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Mairang respectively.