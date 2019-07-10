New school building inaugurated at Tynring Village.

SHILLONG: Mawryngkneng Constituency MLA, David A Nongrum on Wednesday inaugurated the school building of Tynring Presbyterian Higher Secondary School at Tynring Village.

The school infrastructure which was constructed at the cost of Rs 2 crores, was sanctioned in the year 2017 and completed in June 2019. The building with state-of –the-art structure which includes two smart class rooms, fifty computers and 1500 latest benches and desks, is seen as a great blessing to the students in particular and the village community as a whole.

Speaking on the occasion, David Nkngrum congratulated the school management and the Presbyterian Church Tynring for having implemented the scheme in the right earnest.

He further mentioned that the dreams and aspirations of the student community of Tynring and its neighbouring villages have been fulfilled with the inauguration of the school building. He implored upon the school management to make arrangement for setting up of Hostel and Bus service to enable students from distant villages to avail the state of the art infrastructure and facilities as provided by the institute.

The Mawryngkneng BDO , Ronnie Wahlang in his speech lauded the efforts of the missionaries who have worked in tandem with the government in the past to make Shillong the hub of Education in the North East.

He called upon the various religious groups to work in coordination with the government to uplift the educational scenario of the state.

The programme witnessed the participation of Pastors, Church Elders, members of the Jingiaseng Kynthei and Samla and the teachers and students of the School.

Other speakers on the occasion included the Principal, church elders and prominent citizens. They lauded the efforts of the MLA for his commitment towards uplifting the educational scenario in his constituency.