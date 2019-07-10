Movement of people close to Intl border in WGH banned

TURA: West Garo Hills District Magistrate, Ram Singh has prohibited all kinds of movement of people within 500 metres from the international border with Bangladesh in West Garo Hills between 6 pm and 5 am.

According to a notification issued here, the order will come into force with immediate effect and will apply to all except personnel of the District Police, BSF and others who have been authorized to perform duties in the said area.

Local holiday declared on July 16 : Meanwhile, in a separate notification, the Deputy Commissioner declared July 16 as local holiday for all state government offices, magisterial courts and educational institutions in West Garo Hills on account of ‘Labour Corps Day’.