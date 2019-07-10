MLA inspects fencing in city

SHILLONG: MLA of North Shillong, Adelbert Nongrum along with officials from Public Works Department (PWD) and police personnel inspected the fencing work along the Fourth Furlong road which Nongrum termed as illegal.

Nongrum said the PWD has to dismantle the fencing and take into consideration other high authorities as well. He alleged that many areas in the border as well as in the urban areas are being encroached upon through fencing and other activities.