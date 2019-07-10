Media demands apology from Kangana Ranaut

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been asked to tender a public apology by the media fraternity in the wake of her recent ugly spat with a wire service journalist at a press event of her forthcoming film JudgeMentall Hai Kya.

The incident occurred when Kangana questioned the journalist’s negative comments on her last release, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

A heated exchange followed, setting off a debate on social media, leaving netizens divided over whether the actress’s behaviour was right.

Condemning Kangana’s behaviour towards the journalist, a section of social media users asked the media to “boycott” her. (IANS)