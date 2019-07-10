MCTA seeks people’s support to protest against St Edmund’s management

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya College Teachers’ Association (MCTA) has appealed to the people who empathise with the cause of the teachers, to return any kind of souvenir, memorabilia, magazines associated with St. Edmund’s College to the college main gate itself

The statement added that this is an act of protest against the management for their complicity in bringing discredit to the prestige of the Edmundian community.

It may be mentioned that the MCTA and the Governing Body of the St Edmund’s College are at logger heads following the governing body issuing relieving letter to Professor Jeffreyson Wahlang for participating in a protest.

The MCTA wanted the Governing body to immediately reinstate Professor Jeffreyson Wahlang unconditionally