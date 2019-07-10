Loan defaulters burden banks, customers: Official

TURA: A senior bank official from Garo Hills has said that insincerity in repaying the loans has become a problem which burdens the bank and its customers.

Area Manager of the Meghalaya Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd, J M Sangma informed this during the one-day state supported “Motivational Programme” organised on Tuesday by the Assistant Registrar of Co-operative Societies, West Garo Hills at the Multi Facility Centre, Ampati.

The programme was organised to encourage people to set up co-operative societies with an aim to improve their livelihood and also to motivate existing co-operative societies.

Speaking on the occasion, Sangma also stressed on unity, honesty and sincerity as the reasons to thrive as a cooperative society.

“Meghalaya Co-operative Apex Bank, one of the largest banks, has bagged the national award for helping differently-abled people procure loans. Loans of Rs 5000 granted to farmers have yielded successful results of turnover of Rs 15 lakhs,” he informed.

The educated unemployed youths, Self Help Groups (SHGs), Women’s group, members of Integrated Village Cooperative Societies (IVCS) and members of other co-operatives participated in the programme.