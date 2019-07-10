Leave if you don’t want to work: KSU to truant staff

MAWKYRWAT: The Khasi Student’s Union (KSU) South West Khasi Hills on Tuesday told the ‘lazy’ government officers to leave the district if they were not interested to work.

The officers attended office only once or twice a week which has brought nothing but trouble to the people of the district, according to the KSU.

Pauldeep Tongwah, Secretary Employment and Development Cell of the KSU South West Khasi Hills said that the union fully supported the KSU Mawkyrwat Circle in its warning against irresponsible officers working in different government departments at Mawkyrwat for being irregular in work, as it is insult to the people.

Tongwah also informed that the team of the KSU South West Khasi Hills had visited the office of the District Transport Officer, Mawkyrwat after receiving complaints from the public, and the allegation was found to be true.

“We have received information that there were officers in other departments who were doing the same, and one day we will conduct a surprise visit to figure out the truth,” Tongwah said.

“The Union wanted to send this message to all the ‘lazy officers’, that if you don’t want to work in our district, you better leave because your presence here is an insult to our people especially the poor who come from far flung areas and are made to spend days in Mawkyrwat just to finish the task,” Tongwah said.

Tongwah also informed that the KSU had already taken up the issue with the district administration and the department concerned to take immediate action and ensure that the people were benefitted through the presence of the government offices or else the union will take its own course of action which may lead to closing down of the government offices with incompetent government servants.