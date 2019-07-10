Dalu-NH 217 road closed for heavy vehicles

TURA: The Additional District Magistrate and Incharge Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills has issued an order prohibiting temporary movement of heavy vehicles with load on Tura – Dalu National Highway (NH) till the damaged portion of the road is rectified and made stable by NHIDCL.

“Public buses can be allowed with the condition that passengers will be offloaded in weak and damaged portion of the road. However, loaded trucks will be prohibited temporarily till the damaged road is rectified and restored,” the order said.

The temporary closure is being imposed in view of the landslides and damages caused due to incessant rain during these days and further, in order to avoid complete road blockade in this area since this highway is the lifeline for the people of Dalu area including South Garo Hills District, he informed.

Meanwhile, NHIDCL Engineers have also been directed to take immediate steps to make the damaged portion of the road stable and motorable for all kinds of vehicles in the interest of public service.