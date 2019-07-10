Hospitals deny allegations of discrimination

SHILLONG: The Shillong Civil Hospital has refuted allegations that it denied treatment to any HIV positive patient while the NEIGRIHMS, which faces the same charge, is ascertaining facts.

The Meghalaya State Network for Positive People (MSNP) on Monday had alleged that the two government-run hospitals had denied treatment to two women since they were HIV positive patients.

The Medical Superintendent of Shillong Civil Hospital, Dr WW Phira, said that he consulted the surgeons in the wake of the reports and it was informed that the patient was asked to report back but the woman never returned.

He also claimed that no HIV patient in the Hospital was discriminated against while adding that there is an ART centre in the Hospital and any such patient can always report any matter to the nodal officer there.

Echoing similar views, the Medical Superintendent of NEIGRIHMS, Dr Noor Topno, said that to the best of his knowledge, there has been no discrimination against HIV patients in the institute.

He also said that following the report, he has written a letter and the allegations are being verified.