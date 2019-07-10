HC to hear three more cases on Harijan Colony in August

SHILLONG: Three more cases will come up for hearing before the High Court of Meghalaya regarding the Harijan Colony issue on August 28.

Earlier on Monday, during the hearing on the review petition filed by Harijan Panchayat Committee, Punjabi Harijan Colony and others, the court upheld the June 28 order asking the residents of the Colony to cooperate in providing the required information to the government regarding the occupants of the area.

The high level committee has already given one more month to enable the residents to submit relevant papers

The three pending cases include a contempt petition filed by Harijan Panchayat Committee against Shillong Municipal Board Chief Executive Officer BS Sohliya and others for issuing notices for relocation and another review petition filed by the state government against an earlier order of the single bench of the court on handing over the land dispute to civil court.

Another petition was filed by the headman of Harijan Colony, Billu Singh, for not giving effect to the 1954 agreement executed between the Shillong Municipal Board and Syiem of Mylliem.

The KHADC counsel VGK Kynta had earlier filed an affidavit in opposition against the petition moved by Singh.

Advocate General Amit Kumar, who will be representing the state government, said he expects a favourable verdict in all these three cases when they come up for hearing.