FKJGP addresses farmers’ plight

SHILLONG: The FKJGP has demanded the state government to set up a multi-cold storage and to come up with a Minimum Support Price (MSP) which will be beneficial for the farmers of the state.

The FKJGP Agriculture Committee Central Body along with the FKJGP agriculture cell East Khasi Hills held a meeting on Sunday at Lad Nongkrem to deliberate on the plight of the farmers in the state.

At the meeting, the Khasi Jaintia Fresh Vegetable Supplier Association (KJFVSA) was formed to bring the suppliers and the farmers in close coordination.

Speaking at the function, president of FKJGP central body, Wellbirth Rani said the farmers are exploited during elections times.

He assured that the organisation will assist the farmers and they will place their grievances to the state government.