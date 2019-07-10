Crime Updates

Murder attempt

Jongrin Shira lodged a complaint that on July 6, around 7.30 am, Silsrang B Marak aka Raibirth (30) of Kentra Mapil Siram village, North Garo Hills attempted to murder his son with a ‘dao’ at Nameram village, North Garo Hills. As a result, the victim sustained grievous injuries and was shifted to Public Health Centre, Dainadubi from where he was referred to CH Goalpara, Assam.

Duped

Sarita Thakuri and Ganesh Khadka lodged separate complaints stating that one Kundan Lohar of Sajer compound, Nongpoh, Ri Bhoi deceived them in connection with purchasing plots of land. Kundan had asked both the individuals to deposit the money in the bank account of his wife after which the accused claimed that the land was under dispute agreeing to arrange separate lands for the complainants, however he failed to do so. Sarita was cheated of Rs 5,15,000, while Ganesh was deceived of Rs 1,35,000.

Counterfeit

Kishan Pal Singh, Constituted Attorney, M/s PUMA, SE, lodged a complaint that after conducting market survey at Shillong, the following persons, Abdul Aziz Choudhary, Tapash Paul, S. Thabah, Asfaz Ahmed, Ergina Mawthoh, all vendors at the footpath near Bhutia market, G.S Road, Shillong and Akshay Kr. Gupta and Md. Ashraf vendors of Bhutia market, GS Road, Shillong and Nandu Paul, vendor from around Dreamland Cinema Hall, Shillong, were found to be indulging in nefarious activities of stocking/selling counterfeit shoes and apparels under the brand name PUMA.