Contractor fails to start work on Jakhong-Umpongdeng road: Metbah Lyngdoh

SHILLONG:Following the media reports about a group of women under ‘Iamynjurlang’ Village Organisation repairing the PWD road from Jakhong to Umpongdeng in West Khasi Hills, which was lying unattended for several years, local MLA and Tourism Minister, Metbah Lyngdoh on Wednesday said that the 5 km road was sanctioned last year but the contractor did not start the project following which he was black listed

Talking to media persons here, Metbah Lyngdoh said that the since 2008, he was trying to get a scheme for the entire stretch of 15 kilometer road but the problem was 10 km of the road was under state road while the remaining 5 km falls under PMGSY and hence the work could not be taken up under the state scheme.

He, however, added that they pursued the matter and a sanction for the project was made last year and the project was awarded to the successful bidder. However, the contractor did not start the work following which he was issued several reminders and show cause notices but the contractor never responded to the letter.

According to Lyngdoh, the Government finally terminated the contractor and blacklisted him and now a fresh tender would be called for the same stretch of road and the work is expected to start immediately.

The 5 km road which is in dilapidated condition is expected to cost around Rs 4-5 crore.

Earlier, a group of women under ‘Iamynjurlang’ Village Organisation repaired the PWD road from Jakhong to Umpongdeng in West Khasi Hills, which was lying unattended for several years. Hardships and challenges had forced the women to take the initiative to repair the long forgotten kutcha road, which is the lifeline for hamlets in the area.

It is alleged that the process to construct the PWD road from Mawkarah to Jakhong started in 2002 but till date it remained a kutcha road and some portion of the PWD road, which is part of PMGSY scheme, is motorable only during winter and summer.

It was also alleged that there were instances of women giving birth while travelling on the road on their way to hospital. Jakhong village is more than 50 years old with around 160 households. The village is under Hima Nongkhlaw under Mairang Civil Sub-Division.