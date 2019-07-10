Coca-Cola takes steps to reduce carbon footprint

Kolkata: Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) on Tuesday said 14 of its 18 factories have achieved 100 per cent LED lighting, which will reduce carbon footprint, equivalent to what is achieved by 80,000 trees every year.

The FMCG company also claimed the energy saving measure at its factories will reduce the emission of around 20 lakh kg of carbon-dioxide per annum.

“Siliguri factory has achieved 100 per cent LED lighting. This significant milestone has enabled 14 out of total 18 HCCB factories to achieve the same,” the firm said in a statement.

The measure would help to achieve a significant reduction of approximately 25 lakh units per annum in its energy consumption.

In last few years, the Centre has undertaken a massive programme of adoption of LED lighting and distributed 35.31 crore LED bulbs which will save Rs 18,347 crore annually as energy bill.

“We are spearheading towards 100 pe2r cent LED across all factories by the end of this year,” the company’s Executive Director (Supply Chain) Dinesh Jadhav said. Apart from the LED lighting project, HCCB has also undertaken several initiatives towards renewable and clean energy utilisation, he said. (PTI)