CLP to discuss mining issue tomorrow

SHILLONG: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will meet on Thursday to discuss the Supreme Court order on coal mining.

Congress legislator and opposition chief whip PT Sawkmie said on Tuesday that the CLP will discuss the implications of the order allowing mining by following central mining laws.

The miners will have to follow MMDR Act before carrying out mining as per the court order.

Other issues to be discussed include the draft national education policy and the agricultural policy.